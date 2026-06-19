Nintendo Music aggiunge le tracce musicali di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio

Nintendo Music è l'app per dispositivi mobile di Nintendo, accessibile solo se si è abbonati al servizio Nintendo Switch Online, che dà accesso a un ampio catalogo di colonne sonore dei giochi della grande N.
Ora, la lista di tracce musicali si fa ancora più lunga grazie all'arrivo di 69 musiche di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio.
Tutte le musiche di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio
Ecco la lista delle tracce musicali aggiunte:
- Opening
- Land of Antiquity
- The Kingdom of Hyrule - Age of Legends
- The Royal Memoirs - Memories of Peace
- Sacred Mysteries
- The Unknown Abyss
- Fierce Clash: Frox
- Fierce Clash: Talus
- Fierce Clash: Flux Construct
- Encountering the Unknown
- Repose
- Training Grounds
- Joyful Days
- Stay Alert!
- Wicked Designs
- Looming Crisis
- The Kingdom of Hyrule - Rise of the Demon King
- Deluge of Loss
- Fierce Clash: Hinox
- Reflecting on Battle
- Razor's Edge
- On the Offensive
- Imminent Danger
- The Royal Memoirs - Memories of Strife
- The Soaring Construct
- The Traveling Korok
- The Blood Moon Rises
- Fierce Clash: Gleeok
- Battle for the Snowfield
- Grimgera, Archfiend of Tempests
- Battle for the Wetlands
- Grimtorok, Archfiend of Grime
- Struggle for the Crater
- Battle for the Volcano
- Grimgohma, Archfiend of Lava
- Hearts Connected
- Battle for the Forest
- Fierce Clash: Molduga
- Battle for the Desert
- Grimgibdo, Archfiend of Sand
- Fierce Clash: Gloom Spawn
- Solitary Heart
- Those Bold of Heart
- The Kingdom of Hyrule - Turning the Tides
- The Kingdom of Hyrule - Chronicles of War
- The Light of Hope
- Into the Depths
- Fierce Clash: Phantom Ganon
- Dark Clouds
- Bitter Sorrow
- Overpowered
- Outmatched
- Deadlocked
- To the Rescue
- Disaster's Approach
- Undaunted Will
- On the March
- All or Nothing
- The Stormwind Ark
- Toward Destiny
- The Final Confrontation
- The Final Confrontation - For the Future
- A King's Duty
- Pawn of Darkness
- A Clash of Constructs
- A Clash of Constructs - To the Skies
- A Clash of Constructs - Finale
- Journey's End
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Main Theme
Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio è il gioco musou dedicato a Zelda e ai suoi compagni di avventura. È anche un prequel di Tears of the Kingdom e ci spiega più nel dettaglio cosa sia accaduto alla principessa dopo il suo viaggio nel passato.
In questa nuova avventura dobbiamo sconfiggere orde di nemici con svariati poteri, mentre ascoltiamo un mix di musiche perfettamente in stile con la saga. Sia che siate già appassionati di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio o che non abbiate mai sentito le tracce musicali del gioco, potete ora esplorarle tutte tramite Nintendo Music.
Parlando del futuro della serie, pare che il remake di The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time sarà molto fedele all'originale, stando alla breve descrizione ufficiale.
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