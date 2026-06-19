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Nintendo Music aggiunge le tracce musicali di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio

L'applicazione Nintendo Music è stata ancora una volta ampliata e ora è il turno delle 69 tracce musicali di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   19/06/2026
zelda in Hyrule Warriors L'era dell'esilio
Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio
Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio
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Nintendo Music è l'app per dispositivi mobile di Nintendo, accessibile solo se si è abbonati al servizio Nintendo Switch Online, che dà accesso a un ampio catalogo di colonne sonore dei giochi della grande N.

Ora, la lista di tracce musicali si fa ancora più lunga grazie all'arrivo di 69 musiche di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio.

Tutte le musiche di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio

Ecco la lista delle tracce musicali aggiunte:

  1. Opening
  2. Land of Antiquity
  3. The Kingdom of Hyrule - Age of Legends
  4. The Royal Memoirs - Memories of Peace
  5. Sacred Mysteries
  6. The Unknown Abyss
  7. Fierce Clash: Frox
  8. Fierce Clash: Talus
  9. Fierce Clash: Flux Construct
  10. Encountering the Unknown
  11. Repose
  12. Training Grounds
  13. Joyful Days
  14. Stay Alert!
  15. Wicked Designs
  16. Looming Crisis
  17. The Kingdom of Hyrule - Rise of the Demon King
  18. Deluge of Loss
  19. Fierce Clash: Hinox
  20. Reflecting on Battle
  21. Razor's Edge
  22. On the Offensive
  23. Imminent Danger
  24. The Royal Memoirs - Memories of Strife
  25. The Soaring Construct
  26. The Traveling Korok
  27. The Blood Moon Rises
  28. Fierce Clash: Gleeok
  29. Battle for the Snowfield
  30. Grimgera, Archfiend of Tempests
  31. Battle for the Wetlands
  32. Grimtorok, Archfiend of Grime
  33. Struggle for the Crater
  34. Battle for the Volcano
  35. Grimgohma, Archfiend of Lava
  36. Hearts Connected
  37. Battle for the Forest
  38. Fierce Clash: Molduga
  39. Battle for the Desert
  40. Grimgibdo, Archfiend of Sand
  41. Fierce Clash: Gloom Spawn
  42. Solitary Heart
  43. Those Bold of Heart
  44. The Kingdom of Hyrule - Turning the Tides
  45. The Kingdom of Hyrule - Chronicles of War
  46. The Light of Hope
  47. Into the Depths
  48. Fierce Clash: Phantom Ganon
  49. Dark Clouds
  50. Bitter Sorrow
  51. Overpowered
  52. Outmatched
  53. Deadlocked
  54. To the Rescue
  55. Disaster's Approach
  56. Undaunted Will
  57. On the March
  58. All or Nothing
  59. The Stormwind Ark
  60. Toward Destiny
  61. The Final Confrontation
  62. The Final Confrontation - For the Future
  63. A King's Duty
  64. Pawn of Darkness
  65. A Clash of Constructs
  66. A Clash of Constructs - To the Skies
  67. A Clash of Constructs - Finale
  68. Journey's End
  69. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Main Theme

Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio è il gioco musou dedicato a Zelda e ai suoi compagni di avventura. È anche un prequel di Tears of the Kingdom e ci spiega più nel dettaglio cosa sia accaduto alla principessa dopo il suo viaggio nel passato.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Secrets of the Zonai (Hero's Edition), prenota questa edizione speciale The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Secrets of the Zonai (Hero’s Edition), prenota questa edizione speciale

In questa nuova avventura dobbiamo sconfiggere orde di nemici con svariati poteri, mentre ascoltiamo un mix di musiche perfettamente in stile con la saga. Sia che siate già appassionati di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio o che non abbiate mai sentito le tracce musicali del gioco, potete ora esplorarle tutte tramite Nintendo Music.

Parlando del futuro della serie, pare che il remake di The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time sarà molto fedele all'originale, stando alla breve descrizione ufficiale.

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Nintendo Music aggiunge le tracce musicali di Hyrule Warriors: L'era dell'esilio