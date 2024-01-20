Super Mario Bros. Wonder riconquista la vetta della classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti nell'eShop di Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Bros. Wonder ha riconquistato la vetta, con il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe che invece non si schioda dalla seconda posizione, nonostante sia sul mercato praticamente dal lancio della console.
Just Dance 2024 invece è sceso di due posti rispetto alla scorsa settimana, posizionando sul gradino più basso del podio della classifica, che per il resto vede tra le prime posizioni numerose esclusive prodotte da Nintendo, come Super Smash. Bros Ultimate e Mario Party Superstars, e giochi di terze parti immortali come Minecraft, Stardew Valley e Among Us.
Vediamo la top 30 di questa settimana:
- Just Dance 2024 Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Overcooked 2
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Mario Party Superstars
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Party
- Mortal Kombat 11
- It Takes Two
- Poppy Playtime
- Unpacking
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Super Mario RPG
- Pico Park
- Hades
- Unravel Two
- EA Sports FC 24
I giochi più venduti disponibili solo in formato solo digitale
Oltre alla classifica standard, è arrivata anche quella dei giochi più venduti ma che sono disponibili all'acquisto solo in formato digitale. In questo caso a farla da padrone è Among Us, che si aggiudica il primo posto, seguito dal colorato puzzle game Suika Game e dal rilassante Stardew Valley.
- Among Us
- Suika Game
- Stardew Valley
- Dave the Diver
- Poppy Playtime
- Pico Park
- Inside
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- A Little to the Left
- Hollow Knight
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Celeste
- Limbo
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Bowling Fever
- Vampire Survivors
- Cat Simulator
- Boomerang Fu
- Uno
- Don't Starve Together
- The Oregon Trail
- Truck Simulator 2024: USA Driver Zone
- Little Nightmares
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Sea of Stars
- Subnautica
- Ultimate Chicken Horse