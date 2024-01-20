Super Mario Bros. Wonder riconquista la vetta della classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti nell'eShop di Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Bros. Wonder ha riconquistato la vetta, con il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe che invece non si schioda dalla seconda posizione, nonostante sia sul mercato praticamente dal lancio della console.

Just Dance 2024 invece è sceso di due posti rispetto alla scorsa settimana, posizionando sul gradino più basso del podio della classifica, che per il resto vede tra le prime posizioni numerose esclusive prodotte da Nintendo, come Super Smash. Bros Ultimate e Mario Party Superstars, e giochi di terze parti immortali come Minecraft, Stardew Valley e Among Us.

Vediamo la top 30 di questa settimana: