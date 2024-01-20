0

Super Mario Bros. Wonder riconquista la vetta della classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Scopriamo le nuove classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, con Super Mario Bros. Wonder che si piazza al primo posto di quella generale e Among Us in quella dei titoli venduti solo in digitale.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   20/01/2024

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più venduti nell'eShop di Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Bros. Wonder ha riconquistato la vetta, con il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe che invece non si schioda dalla seconda posizione, nonostante sia sul mercato praticamente dal lancio della console.

Just Dance 2024 invece è sceso di due posti rispetto alla scorsa settimana, posizionando sul gradino più basso del podio della classifica, che per il resto vede tra le prime posizioni numerose esclusive prodotte da Nintendo, come Super Smash. Bros Ultimate e Mario Party Superstars, e giochi di terze parti immortali come Minecraft, Stardew Valley e Among Us.

Vediamo la top 30 di questa settimana:

  1. Just Dance 2024 Edition
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  4. Overcooked 2
  5. Nintendo Switch Sports
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. Minecraft
  8. Among Us
  9. Suika Game
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  12. Mario Party Superstars
  13. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  15. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  16. Portal: Companion Collection
  17. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  18. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  19. Dave the Diver
  20. Super Mario Party
  21. Mortal Kombat 11
  22. It Takes Two
  23. Poppy Playtime
  24. Unpacking
  25. Bluey: The Videogame
  26. Super Mario RPG
  27. Pico Park
  28. Hades
  29. Unravel Two
  30. EA Sports FC 24

I giochi più venduti disponibili solo in formato solo digitale

Oltre alla classifica standard, è arrivata anche quella dei giochi più venduti ma che sono disponibili all'acquisto solo in formato digitale. In questo caso a farla da padrone è Among Us, che si aggiudica il primo posto, seguito dal colorato puzzle game Suika Game e dal rilassante Stardew Valley.

  1. Among Us
  2. Suika Game
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Dave the Diver
  5. Poppy Playtime
  6. Pico Park
  7. Inside
  8. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  10. A Little to the Left
  11. Hollow Knight
  12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  13. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  14. Celeste
  15. Limbo
  16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  17. Ori and the Blind Forest
  18. Bowling Fever
  19. Vampire Survivors
  20. Cat Simulator
  21. Boomerang Fu
  22. Uno
  23. Don't Starve Together
  24. The Oregon Trail
  25. Truck Simulator 2024: USA Driver Zone
  26. Little Nightmares
  27. Stick Fight: The Game
  28. Sea of Stars
  29. Subnautica
  30. Ultimate Chicken Horse

