The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima dominano le candidature ai BAFTA Games Awards

Arrivano le candidature complete ai BAFTA Games Awards 2021, che a quanto pare sono dominate da The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima, titoli più presenti in assoluto all'interno delle varie categorie in cui sono suddivisi i premi della British Academy of Film and Television Arts.
Sia The Last of Us 2 che Ghost of Tsushima compaiono in ben 11 categorie, essendo i più presenti in queste nomination, con Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps (il quale continua stranamente a non essere considerato per la categoria Best Game, nonostante anche le alte valutazioni della critica) e Half-Life: Alyx a seguire. Le premiazioni avverranno poi il 25 marzo 2021, dunque riporteremo i vari vincitori in tale data.
Animation
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Artistic Achievement
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
Audio Achievement
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
British Game
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- The Last Campfire
- Röki
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Debut Game
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- The Falconeer
- Röki
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
Game Design
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
Music
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Narrative
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Original Property
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
Performer in a Leading Role
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part II
Technical Achievement
- Demon's Souls
- DOOM Eternal
- Dreams
- Flight Simulator
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
EE Game of the Year (voted by the public)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Valorant