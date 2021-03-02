The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima dominano le candidature ai BAFTA Games Awards

Ai BAFTA Awards 2021, ovvero i premi della British Academy of Film and Television Arts, The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima si prendono parecchie candidature.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   02/03/2021
6

Arrivano le candidature complete ai BAFTA Games Awards 2021, che a quanto pare sono dominate da The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima, titoli più presenti in assoluto all'interno delle varie categorie in cui sono suddivisi i premi della British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Sia The Last of Us 2 che Ghost of Tsushima compaiono in ben 11 categorie, essendo i più presenti in queste nomination, con Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps (il quale continua stranamente a non essere considerato per la categoria Best Game, nonostante anche le alte valutazioni della critica) e Half-Life: Alyx a seguire. Le premiazioni avverranno poi il 25 marzo 2021, dunque riporteremo i vari vincitori in tale data.

Animation

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Artistic Achievement

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II

Audio Achievement

  • Astro's Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

British Game

  • Dreams
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys
  • The Last Campfire
  • Röki
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Factorio
  • The Falconeer
  • Röki

Evolving Game

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sea of Thieves

Family

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Before I Forget
  • Dreams
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why

Game Design

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II

Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Valorant

Music

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Property

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
  • Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077
  • Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
  • Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
  • Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part II

Technical Achievement

  • Demon's Souls
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dreams
  • Flight Simulator
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE Game of the Year (voted by the public)

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Valorant

The Last Of Us 2

