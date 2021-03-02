The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima dominano le candidature ai BAFTA Games Awards

Arrivano le candidature complete ai BAFTA Games Awards 2021, che a quanto pare sono dominate da The Last of Us 2 e Ghost of Tsushima, titoli più presenti in assoluto all'interno delle varie categorie in cui sono suddivisi i premi della British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Sia The Last of Us 2 che Ghost of Tsushima compaiono in ben 11 categorie, essendo i più presenti in queste nomination, con Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps (il quale continua stranamente a non essere considerato per la categoria Best Game, nonostante anche le alte valutazioni della critica) e Half-Life: Alyx a seguire. Le premiazioni avverranno poi il 25 marzo 2021, dunque riporteremo i vari vincitori in tale data.

Animation