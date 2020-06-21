The Last of Us 2, giocatori suonano brani famosi con la chitarra di Ellie 0

Molti giocatori si sono messi a suonare dei brani famosi con la chitarra di Ellie in The Last of Us 2, creando delle vere e proprie compilation.

Come saprete, in The Last of Us 2 è possibile suonare direttamente la chitarra di Ellie. Com'era prevedibile ciò ha fatto nascere tra i fan una vera e propria gara a chi riproduce meglio in gioco alcuni brani molto famosi. Nel video che trovate in fondo alla notizia potete ascoltare i rifacimenti di:

  • Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Black Hole Sun - Sound Garden
  • Through The Valley - Shawn James & The Shapeshifters
  • Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
  • Wicked Game - Chris Isaak
  • Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen
  • Zombie - The Cranberries
  • Creep - Radiohead
  • Redemption Song - Bob Marley
  • Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes


Insomma, c'è chi si sta divertendo a sfruttare tutte le possibilità messe a disposizione da The Last of Us 2 e chi continua a gettare discredito sul gioco. Se vi interessa, in giro per la rete si trovano altre realizzazioni. Per sentirle potete partire anche dalla nostra fonte.

