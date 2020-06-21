The Last of Us 2, giocatori suonano brani famosi con la chitarra di Ellie

Come saprete, in The Last of Us 2 è possibile suonare direttamente la chitarra di Ellie. Com'era prevedibile ciò ha fatto nascere tra i fan una vera e propria gara a chi riproduce meglio in gioco alcuni brani molto famosi. Nel video che trovate in fondo alla notizia potete ascoltare i rifacimenti di:
- Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Black Hole Sun - Sound Garden
- Through The Valley - Shawn James & The Shapeshifters
- Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
- Wicked Game - Chris Isaak
- Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen
- Zombie - The Cranberries
- Creep - Radiohead
- Redemption Song - Bob Marley
- Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
Insomma, c'è chi si sta divertendo a sfruttare tutte le possibilità messe a disposizione da The Last of Us 2 e chi continua a gettare discredito sul gioco. Se vi interessa, in giro per la rete si trovano altre realizzazioni. Per sentirle potete partire anche dalla nostra fonte.