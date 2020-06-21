The Last of Us 2, giocatori suonano brani famosi con la chitarra di Ellie

Come saprete, in The Last of Us 2 è possibile suonare direttamente la chitarra di Ellie. Com'era prevedibile ciò ha fatto nascere tra i fan una vera e propria gara a chi riproduce meglio in gioco alcuni brani molto famosi. Nel video che trovate in fondo alla notizia potete ascoltare i rifacimenti di:

Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Black Hole Sun - Sound Garden

Through The Valley - Shawn James & The Shapeshifters

Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

Wicked Game - Chris Isaak

Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen

Zombie - The Cranberries

Creep - Radiohead

Redemption Song - Bob Marley

Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes