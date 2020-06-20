The Last of Us 2, Joel prende vita nei cosplay di maul_cosplay

The Last of Us 2 è finalmente disponibile, ed è inutile negare che si tratti del titolo del momento. Sicuramente almeno la metà dei nostri lettori sarà tornata a vivere le avventure di Ellie e Joel; a proposito di quest'ultimo, nel pomeriggio di oggi sabato 20 giugno 2020 vi mostreremo dei cosplay realizzati da un artista davvero talentuoso.

Si chiama maul_cosplay, e come capirete dal suo nome d'arte utilizzato sui social lavora ai... cosplay. In particolare, negli ultimi due anni si è dedicato a moltissime produzioni differenti e a vari videogiochi (The Witcher 3 e Boderlands inclusi), ma sempre con un occhio di riguardo per Joel, prevedibilmente in attesa del lancio di The Last of Us 2. Siamo sicuri che apprezzerete le immagini che vi riportiamo qui di seguito, che mostrano il personaggio in situazioni tutte differenti. Per esempio: