The Last of Us 2, Joel prende vita nei cosplay di maul_cosplay

The Last of Us 2 è finalmente disponibile, ed è inutile negare che si tratti del titolo del momento. Sicuramente almeno la metà dei nostri lettori sarà tornata a vivere le avventure di Ellie e Joel; a proposito di quest'ultimo, nel pomeriggio di oggi sabato 20 giugno 2020 vi mostreremo dei cosplay realizzati da un artista davvero talentuoso.
Si chiama maul_cosplay, e come capirete dal suo nome d'arte utilizzato sui social lavora ai... cosplay. In particolare, negli ultimi due anni si è dedicato a moltissime produzioni differenti e a vari videogiochi (The Witcher 3 e Boderlands inclusi), ma sempre con un occhio di riguardo per Joel, prevedibilmente in attesa del lancio di The Last of Us 2. Siamo sicuri che apprezzerete le immagini che vi riportiamo qui di seguito, che mostrano il personaggio in situazioni tutte differenti. Per esempio:
Hm! HBO and Sony will make a "The Last Of Us" TV show with the writer and executive producer from the "Chernobyl" TV show?!... Looks like I'm their man. I combined that years ago when we went to the Chernobyl exclusion zone to shoot these TLOU pictures in Pripyat to have the best location with the perfect mood and emotions. It's unbelievably sad and beautiful at the same time. Exactly like the game. Ok HBO, Netflix didn't want me for "The Witcher" but as I'm free now you can hire me for your "The Last Of Us" TV show! I'm home now waiting for your call. 😉😄 (Just kidding. They too need a skilled actor from the US. ☺️) Picture by the best of the best @eosandy_ #tlou #tloujoel #thelastofus #joel #joelcosplay #tloucosplay #thelastofuscosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #chernobyl #ukraine #pripyat #chernobyldisaster #neverforget #lastofus2 #lastofus #fotoshooting #fotoshoot #photoshoot #photoshooting #photography #ps4 #sony #hbo #chernobyltvshow #thelastofustvshow #naughtydog
Notevole l'utilizzo che questi cosplay fanno dell'ambiente naturale circostante, nel tentativo di riprodurre fedelmente le atmosfere di The Last of Us 2:
Just watched the tv show "Chernobyl" and it was very emotional and impressive. I knew all the facts before because we've been there and I prepared myself properly and appropriately for it but seeing it very well made with a lot of detailed stories of the people who suffered and died there had a new deep impact on me. If you are interested in the Chernobyl disaster you should definitely watch the show. The picture was taken in the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the Duga radar station which was part of the Soviet missile defense system. Of course by @eosandy_ #tlou #tloujoel #thelastofus #joel #joelcosplay #tloucosplay #thelastofuscosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #chernobyl #ukraine #pripyat #chernobyldisaster #neverforget #lastofus2 #lastofus #fotoshooting #fotoshoot #photoshoot #photoshooting #photography #ps4
Chiudiamo con l'esplorazione di un centro abitato abbandonato. Fateci sapere nella sezione dedicata ai commenti cosa ne pensate di questi lavori; e poi correte a vedere anche il cosplay di Ellie.
I'm fully equipped for February 2020. It's soon but not soon enough. 😬😬😬 Pic by the one and only @eosandy_ #tlou #tloujoel #thelastofus #joel #joelcosplay #tloucosplay #thelastofuscosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #chernobyl #ukraine #pripyat #chernobyldisaster #neverforget #lastofus2 #lastofus #fotoshooting #fotoshoot #photoshoot #photoshooting #photography #ps4