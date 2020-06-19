The Last of Us 2, il cosplay di Ellie ci ricorda l'arrivo del gioco su PS4

The Last of Us 2 è finalmente disponibile: oggi, 19 giugno 2020, debutta su PlayStation 4 una delle ultime esclusive di rilievo di questa generazione. Il mondo dei cosplayer non poteva rimanere a guardare senza celebrarlo: ecco allora un cosplay davvero notevole, dedicato ad Ellie.

Non abbiamo intenzione di scivolare su spoiler di alcun tipo, ma questo cosplay della Ellie di The Last of Us 2 è davvero notevole: principalmente ve lo mostriamo perché ci ricorda l'uscita del gioco su PlayStation 4. Al di là di questo, la realizzazione in sé ci sembra comunque ottima, così come l'interpretazione del personaggio in questione. In The Last of Us 2 ad Ellie capita quello che vedrete a breve, e dunque è forse fin troppo tranquilla in questo lavoro,

Qui di seguito vi riportiamo l'immagine del cosplay di Ellie dedicato a The Last of Us 2: comincia ad ottenere i suoi dovuti riconoscimenti, anche su Instagram. Di recente ve ne abbiamo proposto anche uno che si concentrava sulla Aloy di Horizon Forbidden West e Zero Dawn: Forbidden West sarà una delle nuove esclusive per PlayStation 5.

Va da sé che la recensione di The Last of Us 2 è già disponibile per la lettura sulle nostre pagine, e il titolo è stato ampiamente promosso, come meritava.