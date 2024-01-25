Baldur's Gate 3 conquista un altro premio GOTY dal New York Video Game Critics Circle

Baldur's Gate 3 ha conquistato un altro premio Game of the Year, in questo caso da parte del prestigioso New York Video Game Critics Circle all'interno dell'evento annuale degli awards assegnati dal gruppo, dove l'RPG Larian ha trionfato anche in un'altra categoria, confermandosi il titolo più premiato dell'anno.

Baldur's Gate 3 ha dunque vinto il premio per il Gioco dell'Anno, ma anche quello decisamente importante che riguarda la migliore sceneggiatura con il Best Writing Award. Per il resto, altri riconoscimenti importanti sono andati ad Alan Wake 2 per il Best World, Hi-Fi Rush per la migliore musica e Chants of Sennaar per il miglior gioco indie.

All'interno della serata è stato omaggiato anche Neil Druckmann di Naughty Dog, che come era stato annunciato in precedenza ha ricevuto l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award, una sorta di riconoscimento alla carriera per il director di The Last of Us 2 e altro.