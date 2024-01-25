Baldur's Gate 3 conquista un altro premio GOTY dal New York Video Game Critics Circle

Baldur's Gate 3 ha conquistato un altro premio Game of the Year, in questo caso da parte del prestigioso New York Video Game Critics Circle all'interno dell'evento annuale degli awards assegnati dal gruppo, dove l'RPG Larian ha trionfato anche in un'altra categoria, confermandosi il titolo più premiato dell'anno.
Baldur's Gate 3 ha dunque vinto il premio per il Gioco dell'Anno, ma anche quello decisamente importante che riguarda la migliore sceneggiatura con il Best Writing Award. Per il resto, altri riconoscimenti importanti sono andati ad Alan Wake 2 per il Best World, Hi-Fi Rush per la migliore musica e Chants of Sennaar per il miglior gioco indie.
All'interno della serata è stato omaggiato anche Neil Druckmann di Naughty Dog, che come era stato annunciato in precedenza ha ricevuto l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award, una sorta di riconoscimento alla carriera per il director di The Last of Us 2 e altro.
Tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie
Vediamo dunque tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie dei New York Video Game Critics Circle Awards, ricordando tutte le candidature che erano state riportate nei giorni scorsi:
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Chants of Sennar
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Baldur's Gate 3
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Alan Wake 2
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Hi-Fi Rush
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Asgard's Wrath 2
- Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 4
- Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull Esports)
- Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Slay the Princess
- NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Neil Druckmann