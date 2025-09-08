Mario Kart World riprende la testa delle classifiche inglesi, seguito da EA Sports FC 25

Mario Kart World è tornato in testa alle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, mostrando ancora una volta la forza attuale di Nintendo Switch 2 in generale e della serie Mario Kart in particolare. È seguito da un altro immancabile, ossia EA Sports FC 25, quindi da Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater , il remake di Metal Gear Solid 3, che sta vendendo particolarmente bene .

La top 40 inglese

La prima novità appare in quarta posizione: Cronos: The New Dawn, il nuovo horror di Bloober Team, di cui è particolarmente interessante la ripartizione delle vendite: 83% su PlayStation 5, il 9% su PC e il 2,8% su Nintendo Switch 2. Immaginiamo che le vendite restanti siano state fatte su Xbox. Dell'altra novità nella top 10, Hell is Us, che ha esordito in sesta posizione, non è stata svelata la ripartizione delle vendite.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e guardiamo la top 40 delle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana: