1

Mario Kart World riprende la testa delle classifiche inglesi, seguito da EA Sports FC 25

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana vedono il ritorno in testa di Mario Kart World, seguito dal simulatore calcistico di EA.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   08/09/2025
Mario in Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World
Articoli News Video Immagini

Mario Kart World è tornato in testa alle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, mostrando ancora una volta la forza attuale di Nintendo Switch 2 in generale e della serie Mario Kart in particolare. È seguito da un altro immancabile, ossia EA Sports FC 25, quindi da Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, il remake di Metal Gear Solid 3, che sta vendendo particolarmente bene.

La top 40 inglese

La prima novità appare in quarta posizione: Cronos: The New Dawn, il nuovo horror di Bloober Team, di cui è particolarmente interessante la ripartizione delle vendite: 83% su PlayStation 5, il 9% su PC e il 2,8% su Nintendo Switch 2. Immaginiamo che le vendite restanti siano state fatte su Xbox. Dell'altra novità nella top 10, Hell is Us, che ha esordito in sesta posizione, non è stata svelata la ripartizione delle vendite.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e guardiamo la top 40 delle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana:

Hell is Us, la recensione della cruda avventura di guerra dove si gioca prendendo appunti Hell is Us, la recensione della cruda avventura di guerra dove si gioca prendendo appunti

Settimana scorsa Questa settimana Gioco Ripartizione piattaforme
21Mario Kart World
52EA Sports FC 25Switch 40%, PS5 28%, PS4 19%, Xbox 14%
13Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
NUOVO4Cronos: The New DawnPS5 83%, PC 9%, Switch 2 8%
65Donkey Kong Bananza
NUOVO6Hell Is Us
-7Star Wars OutlawsSwitch 2 75%, PS5 18%, Xbox 7%
138Minecraft
139Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
310Gears of War: Reloaded
2211Assassin's Creed Shadows
1212Sonic X Shadow GenerationsSwitch 48%, PS5 27%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 7%
813Mafia: The Old Country
NUOVO14NBA 2K26PS5 79%, Xbox 10%, Switch 2 5%, Switch 4%
NUOVO15Everybody's Golf Hot ShotsPS5 62%, Switch 38%
1716Grand Theft Auto V
-17The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
1818Super Mario Party JamboreeSwitch 72%, Switch 2 28%
2019Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2420Nintendo Switch Sports
721Kirby and the Forgotten LandSwitch 2 61%, Switch 39%
-22Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate EditionSwitch 2 80%, PS5 18%, Xbox 2%, PC 0%
2323F1 25
NUOVO24Daemon X Machina: Titanic ScionSwitch 2 72%, PS5 24%, Xbox 4%
425Hogwart's LegacyPS5 28%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 18%, PS4 16%
2626Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaSwitch 35%, PS4 30%, PS5 29%, Xbox 5%
1027Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 3+4PS5 55%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 4%
2828The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
2529Super Mario Bros. Wonder
3230The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomSwitch 54%, Switch 2 46%
2931Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
-32Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
3433Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
934Story of Seasons: Grand BazaarSwitch 2 62%, Switch 38%
2735Dark Souls Trilogy
-36Final Fantasy I-VI CollectionSwitch 58%, PS4 42%
-37The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildSwitch 58%, Switch 2 42%
-38EA Sports UFC 5
-39Pokémon Violet
4040Bluey: The VideogameSwitch 84%, PS4 12%, PS5 3%, Xbox 0%

#Dati di Vendita
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Mario Kart World riprende la testa delle classifiche inglesi, seguito da EA Sports FC 25