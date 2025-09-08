Mario Kart World riprende la testa delle classifiche inglesi, seguito da EA Sports FC 25

Mario Kart World è tornato in testa alle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, mostrando ancora una volta la forza attuale di Nintendo Switch 2 in generale e della serie Mario Kart in particolare. È seguito da un altro immancabile, ossia EA Sports FC 25, quindi da Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, il remake di Metal Gear Solid 3, che sta vendendo particolarmente bene.
La top 40 inglese
La prima novità appare in quarta posizione: Cronos: The New Dawn, il nuovo horror di Bloober Team, di cui è particolarmente interessante la ripartizione delle vendite: 83% su PlayStation 5, il 9% su PC e il 2,8% su Nintendo Switch 2. Immaginiamo che le vendite restanti siano state fatte su Xbox. Dell'altra novità nella top 10, Hell is Us, che ha esordito in sesta posizione, non è stata svelata la ripartizione delle vendite.
Ma ora bando alle ciance e guardiamo la top 40 delle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana:
|Settimana scorsa
|Questa settimana
|Gioco
|Ripartizione piattaforme
|2
|1
|Mario Kart World
|5
|2
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 40%, PS5 28%, PS4 19%, Xbox 14%
|1
|3
|Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
|NUOVO
|4
|Cronos: The New Dawn
|PS5 83%, PC 9%, Switch 2 8%
|6
|5
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|NUOVO
|6
|Hell Is Us
|-
|7
|Star Wars Outlaws
|Switch 2 75%, PS5 18%, Xbox 7%
|13
|8
|Minecraft
|13
|9
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|3
|10
|Gears of War: Reloaded
|22
|11
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|12
|12
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 48%, PS5 27%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 7%
|8
|13
|Mafia: The Old Country
|NUOVO
|14
|NBA 2K26
|PS5 79%, Xbox 10%, Switch 2 5%, Switch 4%
|NUOVO
|15
|Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
|PS5 62%, Switch 38%
|17
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|-
|17
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|18
|18
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 72%, Switch 2 28%
|20
|19
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|24
|20
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|7
|21
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%
|-
|22
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Switch 2 80%, PS5 18%, Xbox 2%, PC 0%
|23
|23
|F1 25
|NUOVO
|24
|Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
|Switch 2 72%, PS5 24%, Xbox 4%
|4
|25
|Hogwart's Legacy
|PS5 28%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 18%, PS4 16%
|26
|26
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 35%, PS4 30%, PS5 29%, Xbox 5%
|10
|27
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 3+4
|PS5 55%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 4%
|28
|28
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|25
|29
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|32
|30
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
|29
|31
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|-
|32
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|34
|33
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|9
|34
|Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
|Switch 2 62%, Switch 38%
|27
|35
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|-
|36
|Final Fantasy I-VI Collection
|Switch 58%, PS4 42%
|-
|37
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|-
|38
|EA Sports UFC 5
|-
|39
|Pokémon Violet
|40
|40
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 84%, PS4 12%, PS5 3%, Xbox 0%