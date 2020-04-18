Death Stranding, Pokémon e Sekiro fra i Game of the Year ai Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2019

Death Stranding, Pokémon Spada e Scudo e Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sono tre dei cinque Game of the Year premiati nell'ambito dei Dengeki Famitsu Awards 2019.

L'evento organizzato dalle due celebri riviste giapponesi ha conferito importanti riconoscimenti ai migliori titoli usciti lo scorso anno, con tre o più nomi per ogni categoria. Fra le produzioni premiate ci sono anche Fire Emblem: Three Houses e 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, anch'essi fra i Game of the Year.

Per quanto concerne le altre categorie, hanno ricevuto un premio Astral Chain (Best Rookie Award), Untitled Goose Game (Best Indie Award), Apex Legends (Best Shooter Award) e Persona 5 Royal (Best RPG Award).

Dengeki Famitsu Awards 2019, tutti i premi

Best Rookie Award

