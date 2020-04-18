Death Stranding, Pokémon e Sekiro fra i Game of the Year ai Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2019 0

Death Stranding, Pokémon Spada e Scudo e Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sono alcuni dei giochi premiati come Game of the Year ai Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2019.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   18/04/2020

Death Stranding, Pokémon Spada e Scudo e Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sono tre dei cinque Game of the Year premiati nell'ambito dei Dengeki Famitsu Awards 2019.

L'evento organizzato dalle due celebri riviste giapponesi ha conferito importanti riconoscimenti ai migliori titoli usciti lo scorso anno, con tre o più nomi per ogni categoria. Fra le produzioni premiate ci sono anche Fire Emblem: Three Houses e 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, anch'essi fra i Game of the Year.

Per quanto concerne le altre categorie, hanno ricevuto un premio Astral Chain (Best Rookie Award), Untitled Goose Game (Best Indie Award), Apex Legends (Best Shooter Award) e Persona 5 Royal (Best RPG Award).

Dengeki Famitsu Awards 2019, tutti i premi

Best Rookie Award

  • Astral Chain
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Death Stranding

Best Indie Award

  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Gnosia
  • Baba Is You

Best Shooter Award

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Fortnite

Best eSports Award

  • Street Fighter V
  • Fortnite
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Best Online Game Award

  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Best Streamer Award

  • Junichi Kato
  • Otojya
  • Moko

Best RPG Award

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Pokemon Sword/Shield

Best Action Award

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Best Action Adventure Award

  • Zelda: Link's Awakening
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2

Best Adventure Award

  • AI: The Somnium Files
  • 13 Sentintels: Aegis Rim
  • Tokyo Chronos

Best Creator in China

  • Hideo Kojima

Best Game in China

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Character Award Nomination

  • Sam Bridges (Death Stranding)
  • Cliff (Death Stranding)
  • Reisalin Stout (Atelier Ryza)

Best Music Award

  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Death Stranding
  • Persona 5 Royal

Best Scenario Award

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Death Stranding
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Best Graphics Award

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Death Stranding
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award

  • Dragon Quest Walk
  • Ring Fit Adventure

Most Valuable Creator

  • George Kamitani
  • Hideo Kojima
  • Hidetaka Miyazaki

Game of the Year

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Death Stranding
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Pokemon Sword/Shield

