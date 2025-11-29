Metroid Prime 4: Beyond è il più venduto su Nintendo eShop, già prima dell'uscita

Nintendo ha svelato le classifiche dei videogiochi più venduti su eShop, il negozio digitale di Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch 2, per la settimana che si conclude il 29 novembre 2025.
Possiamo vedere dalle classifiche che a dominare è Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, ancora prima dell'uscita.
Le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su eShop
Ecco la Top 30 dei giochi più venduti su eShop:
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Leggende Pokémon: Z-A
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2026 Edition Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- The Jackbox Party Quintpack 2.0
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- It Takes Two
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Jackbox Party Quintpack
- Hades 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 11
- EA Sports FC 26
- Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- MLB The Show 25
- Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Mario Party Superstars
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Ecco invece la Top 30 calcolando solo i giochi disponibili in formato unicamente digitale:
- Hades 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 11
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Stardew Valley
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Hollow Knight
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Winter Burrow
- Is This Seat Taken
- Wizard of Legend 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- Balatro
- Deltarune
- Diablo 2: Resurrected
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Absolum
- Wobbly Life
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Boomerang Fu
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Dinkum
- Neon Inferno
- Demonschool
Il successo di Metroid Prime 4: Beyond è ovviamente conseguenza dell'apertura delle prenotazioni su eShop. L'avventura di Samus è quindi subito riuscita a spodestare Leggende Pokémon Z-A dalla prima posizione.