Metroid Prime 4: Beyond è il più venduto su Nintendo eShop, già prima dell'uscita

Se non vedete l'ora di giocare a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, sappiate che non siete i soli: la classifica dei titoli più venduti su Nintendo eShop svela che il gioco è al primo posto grazie alle prenotazioni.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   29/11/2025
Nintendo ha svelato le classifiche dei videogiochi più venduti su eShop, il negozio digitale di Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch 2, per la settimana che si conclude il 29 novembre 2025.

Possiamo vedere dalle classifiche che a dominare è Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, ancora prima dell'uscita.

Le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su eShop

Ecco la Top 30 dei giochi più venduti su eShop:

  1. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  2. Leggende Pokémon: Z-A
  3. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. Minecraft
  8. Just Dance 2026 Edition Deluxe
  9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  10. Luigi's Mansion 3
  11. Nintendo Switch Sports
  12. The Jackbox Party Quintpack 2.0
  13. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  14. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Digital Deluxe Edition
  15. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
  16. It Takes Two
  17. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  18. The Jackbox Party Quintpack
  19. Hades 2
  20. The Jackbox Party Pack 11
  21. EA Sports FC 26
  22. Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
  23. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  24. MLB The Show 25
  25. Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
  26. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  27. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  28. Mario Party Superstars
  29. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  30. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ecco invece la Top 30 calcolando solo i giochi disponibili in formato unicamente digitale:

  1. Hades 2
  2. The Jackbox Party Pack 11
  3. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  4. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  5. Stardew Valley
  6. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  7. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  8. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  9. Hollow Knight
  10. Super Mario Galaxy
  11. Winter Burrow
  12. Is This Seat Taken
  13. Wizard of Legend 2
  14. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
  15. Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
  16. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
  17. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  18. Balatro
  19. Deltarune
  20. Diablo 2: Resurrected
  21. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  22. Absolum
  23. Wobbly Life
  24. Castle Crashers Remastered
  25. Boomerang Fu
  26. The Jackbox Party Pack 6
  27. Castlevania Dominus Collection
  28. Dinkum
  29. Neon Inferno
  30. Demonschool
Il successo di Metroid Prime 4: Beyond è ovviamente conseguenza dell'apertura delle prenotazioni su eShop. L'avventura di Samus è quindi subito riuscita a spodestare Leggende Pokémon Z-A dalla prima posizione.

