PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 ha una data: premierà i migliori giochi asiatici

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia ha annunciato che condurrà il PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 Japan Asia in data 3 dicembre 2025 .

Le categorie dei premi del PlayStation Partner Awards 2025

Il PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 darà il premio Grand Award ai tre videogiochi sviluppati in Asia che hanno ottenuto più vendite tra il primo ottobre 2024 e il 30 settembre 2025. Il Partner Award viene invece assegnato a questi giochi che hanno venduto di più dopo i primi tre.

La locandina del PlayStation Partner Awards 2025

Accessibility Award viene invece ovviamente assegnato a quei videogiochi che hanno funzionalità di accessibilità di qualità. L'Users' Choice Award invece permetterà agli utenti di votare uno dei seguenti giochi, selezionati in base a quelli che sono stati più giocati in numero di ore in Asia (solo le nazioni asiatiche selezionate possono votare):

Infine, ci sarà un PlayStation Indies Award per i giochi indie più apprezzati:

Afterlove EP (Pikselnesia / Fellow Traveler)

Cuisineer (Battlebrew Productions / XSEED Games)

Dreams of Another (Q Games)

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive)

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (Inti Creates / PQube)

Hotel Barcelona (White Owls, Inc. / Cult Games)

Karma: The Dark World (Pollard Studio / Wired Productions)

Metal Bringer (PLAYISM)

Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)

Snezhinka: Sentinel Girls 2 (PLAYISM)

to a T (Keita Takahashi / Annapurna Interactive)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Shueisha Games)

Diteci, voi chi votereste?