PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 ha una data: premierà i migliori giochi asiatici

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia ha annunciato che condurrà il PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 Japan Asia in data 3 dicembre 2025.
Si tratta di un evento dedicato alla premiazione dei giochi più importanti sull'ecosistema PlayStation all'interno delle regioni del Giappone e dell'Asia.
Le categorie dei premi del PlayStation Partner Awards 2025
Il PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 darà il premio Grand Award ai tre videogiochi sviluppati in Asia che hanno ottenuto più vendite tra il primo ottobre 2024 e il 30 settembre 2025. Il Partner Award viene invece assegnato a questi giochi che hanno venduto di più dopo i primi tre.
Accessibility Award viene invece ovviamente assegnato a quei videogiochi che hanno funzionalità di accessibilità di qualità. L'Users' Choice Award invece permetterà agli utenti di votare uno dei seguenti giochi, selezionati in base a quelli che sono stati più giocati in numero di ore in Asia (solo le nazioni asiatiche selezionate possono votare):
- Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
- Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Koei Tecmo)
- Borderlands 4 (Take-Two Interactive)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)
- Delta Force (Tencent)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix)
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS (Koei Tecmo)
- EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts)
- Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL 5)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Microsoft Gaming)
- Infinity Nikki (Papergames)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Koch Media / Deep Silver)
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (SEGA / ATLUS)
- Marvel Rivals (Netease Games)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (SEGA / ATLUS)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
- NBA 2K26 (Take-Two Interactive)
- Path of Exile 2 (Tencent)
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (Koei Tecmo)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix)
- Silent Hill 2 (Konami)
- Silent Hill f (Konami)
- Split Fiction (Electronic Arts)
- Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- The First Berserker: Khazan (Nexon)
- WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers (505 Games)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
- Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami)
Infine, ci sarà un PlayStation Indies Award per i giochi indie più apprezzati:
- Afterlove EP (Pikselnesia / Fellow Traveler)
- Cuisineer (Battlebrew Productions / XSEED Games)
- Dreams of Another (Q Games)
- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive)
- Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (Inti Creates / PQube)
- Hotel Barcelona (White Owls, Inc. / Cult Games)
- Karma: The Dark World (Pollard Studio / Wired Productions)
- Metal Bringer (PLAYISM)
- Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)
- Snezhinka: Sentinel Girls 2 (PLAYISM)
- to a T (Keita Takahashi / Annapurna Interactive)
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Shueisha Games)
Diteci, voi chi votereste?