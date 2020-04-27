The Last of Us 2, dopo la fuga di notizie, fioccano le richieste per un lancio a maggio 5

La fuga di notizie di The Last of Us 2 ha creato una situazione pericolosa per Naughty Dog, visto che ora stanno fioccando le richieste di un lancio a maggio.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   27/04/2020

L'enorme fuga di notizie riguardante The Last of Us 2 ha creato una situazione potenzialmente pericolosissima per Naughty Dog, visto che ora sono in molti a chiedere che senso abbia il lancio posticipato della versione digitale. La sostanza è che sta crescendo la fronda di coloro che chiedono l'edizione digitale del gioco a maggio, visto che com'è risaputo lo sviluppo è ormai terminato.

In effetti le informazioni svelate su The Last of Us 2 sono talmente profonde e accurate, e provengono da una fonte talmente certa, che ora i fan stanno bramando di verificare in gioco se effettivamente accadrà quanto emerso. Il timore di tanti è però soprattutto un altro: ricevere anticipazioni non volute, rovinandosi il gioco. Il rischio in effetti è enorme. Ad esempio chi scrive si è trovato a guardare delle gif davvero esplicite in merito, pur avendo aperto un tweet che non c'entra nulla con The Last of Us 2.

La situazione è davvero controversa e rovente e rischia di minare profondamente il lancio di The Last of Us 2, già rimandato più volte. Cosa faranno Naughty Dog e Sony? Il problema coronavirus rimane, ma il quadro è completamente diverso rispetto anche a soltanto un giorno fa.

