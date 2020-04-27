The Last of Us 2, dopo la fuga di notizie, fioccano le richieste per un lancio a maggio

L'enorme fuga di notizie riguardante The Last of Us 2 ha creato una situazione potenzialmente pericolosissima per Naughty Dog, visto che ora sono in molti a chiedere che senso abbia il lancio posticipato della versione digitale. La sostanza è che sta crescendo la fronda di coloro che chiedono l'edizione digitale del gioco a maggio, visto che com'è risaputo lo sviluppo è ormai terminato.

In effetti le informazioni svelate su The Last of Us 2 sono talmente profonde e accurate, e provengono da una fonte talmente certa, che ora i fan stanno bramando di verificare in gioco se effettivamente accadrà quanto emerso. Il timore di tanti è però soprattutto un altro: ricevere anticipazioni non volute, rovinandosi il gioco. Il rischio in effetti è enorme. Ad esempio chi scrive si è trovato a guardare delle gif davvero esplicite in merito, pur avendo aperto un tweet che non c'entra nulla con The Last of Us 2.

La situazione è davvero controversa e rovente e rischia di minare profondamente il lancio di The Last of Us 2, già rimandato più volte. Cosa faranno Naughty Dog e Sony? Il problema coronavirus rimane, ma il quadro è completamente diverso rispetto anche a soltanto un giorno fa.

This The Last of Us 2 leak is possibly the worst I've ever seen in gaming. It's so high profile I genuinely wonder whether they will expedite the digital release now. — Sean Hall (@STARS_TyranT) April 26, 2020

@Neil_Druckmann Neil there are many Last of Us 2 Spoilers on Twitter. Please Release the Game digital man. :( — DeniIiIi (@denishahn) April 26, 2020

So apparently the entire plot of The Last of Us Part II has leaked including some cutscenes. So much for "releasing it at the same time for everybody to avoid spoilers". Might as well put the game out on digital ASAP so that we can experience it without stumbling onto a spoiler. — Rares Condratov (@Condrares) April 26, 2020

The Last of Us pt II spoilers dropping everywhere, if the game is finished, avoiding spoilers will be harder by the day, makes a good case for a digital only release. — Edgar H. (@drchaps12) April 26, 2020

Go and release Last of Us Part 2 digital in March, Spoilers everywhere!" — AyeAyeAye (@_CubeThePixel_) April 26, 2020

The Last of Us 2 Leak IS CRAZY!!!!! Can't wait for the game. After this major plot point leak, they gotta release the game early. No way this can happen and not release. — spades (@frostyspades) April 27, 2020

Bruh... I accidently came across The Last of Us 2 spoilers and man am i disappointed... All im going to say is, keep your expectations LOW! Sony made a big mistake not releasing TLOU2 this may, i think they should release the game early because the game is already being spoiled! — 🇧🇪 TuYasRecords 🇧🇪 (@2YasRecords) April 27, 2020