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Tomodachi Life Una Vita da Sogno non può essere fermato: niente lo supera nelle classifiche eShop

Nintendo ha reso disponibili le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su eShop tramite Nintendo Switch 1. Tomodachi Life Una Vita da Sogno, senza grandi sorprese, domina su tutti gli altri titoli.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   02/05/2026
Un gruppo di Mii in Tomodachi Life: Una Vita da Sogno
Tomodachi Life: Una Vita da Sogno
Tomodachi Life: Una Vita da Sogno
Articoli News Video Immagini

Nintendo ha pubblicato le classifiche per Nintendo Switch dei videogiochi più venduti tramite il negozio digitale Nintendo eShop, precisamente per la settimana che termina il 2 maggio 2026.

Tomodachi Life Una Vita da Sogno è in prima posizione della classifica generale, ma non crediamo che questo vi stupisca particolarmente.

Le classifiche di vendita dei giochi Nintendo Switch 1 su eShop

Ecco la classifica generale, con tutti i giochi disponibili su eShop per Nintendo Switch 1.

  1. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
  2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  3. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Pokémon Rosso Fuoco
  6. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  7. Leggende Pokémon: Z-A
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Minecraft
  10. MLB The Show 26
  11. Nintendo Switch Sports
  12. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  13. Super Mario Odyssey
  14. Pokémon Verde Foglia
  15. Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
  16. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  18. Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack
  19. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  20. Just Dance 2026 Edition
  21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  22. Hogwarts Legacy
  23. It Takes Two
  24. Pokémon Violetto
  25. GTA: The Trilogy
  26. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  27. Pokémon Scarlatto
  28. Pokémon Diamante Lucente
  29. Splatoon 3
  30. Mario Party Superstars

Ecco la classifica dedicata ai giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale:

  1. Pokémon Rosso Fuoco
  2. Pokémon Verde Foglia
  3. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. Super Mario Galaxy
  6. Elementallis
  7. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  8. Monster Crown: Sin Eater
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  10. Hades 2
  11. Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth
  12. Wobbly Life
  13. The Oregon Trail
  14. TMNT: Splintered Fate
  15. Tiny Bookshop
  16. Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
  17. Poppy Playtime Chapter 4
  18. Grounded
  19. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  20. Date Everything
  21. Hollow Knight
  22. Vampire Crawlers
  23. Dave the Diver
  24. Deltarune
  25. Absolum
  26. Persona 4 Golden
  27. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  28. Mullet Madjack
  29. Tetris Effect: Connected
  30. Constance
Nintendo eShop Card in sconto su Instant Gaming: credito digitale a prezzo ridotto Nintendo eShop Card in sconto su Instant Gaming: credito digitale a prezzo ridotto

Segnaliamo infine che Pokémon Pokopia domina, ma Mouse: P.I. For Hire batte Pragmata nella classifica eShop di Nintendo Switch 2.

#Nintendo eShop #Nintendo #Classifica
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Tomodachi Life Una Vita da Sogno non può essere fermato: niente lo supera nelle classifiche eShop