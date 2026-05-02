Tomodachi Life Una Vita da Sogno non può essere fermato: niente lo supera nelle classifiche eShop

Nintendo ha pubblicato le classifiche per Nintendo Switch dei videogiochi più venduti tramite il negozio digitale Nintendo eShop, precisamente per la settimana che termina il 2 maggio 2026.
Tomodachi Life Una Vita da Sogno è in prima posizione della classifica generale, ma non crediamo che questo vi stupisca particolarmente.
Le classifiche di vendita dei giochi Nintendo Switch 1 su eShop
Ecco la classifica generale, con tutti i giochi disponibili su eShop per Nintendo Switch 1.
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokémon Rosso Fuoco
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Leggende Pokémon: Z-A
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- MLB The Show 26
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Pokémon Verde Foglia
- Leggende Pokémon: Arceus
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Just Dance 2026 Edition
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Hogwarts Legacy
- It Takes Two
- Pokémon Violetto
- GTA: The Trilogy
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Pokémon Scarlatto
- Pokémon Diamante Lucente
- Splatoon 3
- Mario Party Superstars
Ecco la classifica dedicata ai giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale:
- Pokémon Rosso Fuoco
- Pokémon Verde Foglia
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Elementallis
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Monster Crown: Sin Eater
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Hades 2
- Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth
- Wobbly Life
- The Oregon Trail
- TMNT: Splintered Fate
- Tiny Bookshop
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 4
- Grounded
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Date Everything
- Hollow Knight
- Vampire Crawlers
- Dave the Diver
- Deltarune
- Absolum
- Persona 4 Golden
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Mullet Madjack
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Constance
Segnaliamo infine che Pokémon Pokopia domina, ma Mouse: P.I. For Hire batte Pragmata nella classifica eShop di Nintendo Switch 2.