Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto: l'elenco dei Pokémon dei DLC forse è stato svelato da un leak

Un dataminer potrebbe aver svelato in anticipo gran parte degli oltre 230 Pokémon in arrivo su Scarlatto e Violetto con il DLC Il Tesoro dell'Area Zero.

Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto: l'elenco dei Pokémon dei DLC forse è stato svelato da un leak
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   28/02/2023
1

Un dataminer potrebbe aver svelato con largo anticipo parte della lista dei Pokémon delle passate generazioni che arriveranno su Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto grazie al DLC in due parti Il Tesoro dell'Area Zero.

Come sappiamo infatti le due espansioni introdurranno oltre 230 creature attualmente assenti a Paldea, tra cui Pokémon inediti come i due leggendari Ogerpon e Terapagos.

L'elenco è stato realizzato da mattyoukhana_ grazie ai file della patch 1.2.0 pubblicata da poche ore (ecco i dettagli dell'aggiornamento). Il dataminer spiega che nell'update, come successe a suo tempo con la versione 1.2.0 di Pokémon Spada e Scudo, Game Freak ha cancellato degli slot del Pokédex invece di bloccarli, il che permette di estrapolare una lista, seppur parziale (sono "solo" 223), dei mostriciattoli in arrivo con le espansioni.

Un artwork del nuovo DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto
Un artwork del nuovo DLC di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto

Ecco la presunta lista dei Pokémon delle passate generazione del DLC Il Tesoro dell'Area Zero:

  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Squirtle
  • Wartortle
  • Blastoise
  • Ekans
  • Arbok
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandslash
  • Clefairy
  • Clefable
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Vileplume
  • Poliwag
  • Poliwhirl
  • Poliwrath
  • Bellsprout
  • Weepinbell
  • Victreebel
  • Tentacool
  • Tentacruel
  • Geodude
  • Graveler
  • Golem
  • Doduo
  • Dodrio
  • Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmonchan
  • Koffing
  • Weezing
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Horsea
  • Seadra
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Lapras
  • Porygon
  • Snorlax
  • Chikorita
  • Bayleef
  • Meganium
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Typhlosion
  • Totodile
  • Croconaw
  • Feraligatr
  • Sentret
  • Furret
  • Hoothoot
  • Noctowl
  • Spinarak
  • Ariados
  • Chinchou
  • Lanturn
  • Cleffa
  • Bellossom
  • Politoed
  • Aipom
  • Yanma
  • Wooper
  • Quagsire
  • Gligar
  • Snubbull
  • Granbull
  • Slugma
  • Magcargo
  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Skarmory
  • Kingdra
  • Porygon2
  • Smeargle
  • Tyrogue
  • Hitmontop
  • Elekid
  • Magby
  • Treecko
  • Grovyle
  • Sceptile
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Swampert
  • Poochyena
  • Mightyena
  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo
  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shiftry
  • Nosepass
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Volbeat
  • Illumise
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Flygon
  • Corphish
  • Crawdaunt
  • Feebas
  • Milotic
  • Duskull
  • Dusclops
  • Chimecho
  • Beldum
  • Metang
  • Metagross
  • Turtwig
  • Grotle
  • Torterra
  • Chimchar
  • Monferno
  • Infernape
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Empoleon
  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Ambipom
  • Chingling
  • Munchlax
  • Rhyperior
  • Electivire
  • Magmortar
  • Yanmega
  • Gliscor
  • Mamoswine
  • Porygon-Z
  • Probopass
  • Dusknoir
  • Blitzle
  • Zebstrika
  • Drilbur
  • Excadrill
  • Timburr
  • Gurdurr
  • Conkeldurr
  • Sewaddle
  • Swadloon
  • Leavanny
  • Cottonee
  • Whimsicott
  • Scraggy
  • Scrafty
  • Minccino
  • Cinccino
  • Solosis
  • Duosion
  • Reuniclus
  • Ducklett
  • Swanna
  • Joltik
  • Galvantula
  • Litwick
  • Lampent
  • Chandelure
  • Mienfoo
  • Mienshao
  • Golett
  • Golurk
  • Vullaby
  • Mandibuzz
  • Espurr
  • Meowstic
  • Inkay
  • Malamar
  • Phantump
  • Trevenant
  • Rowlet
  • Dartrix
  • Decidueye
  • Litten
  • Torracat
  • Incineroar
  • Popplio
  • Brionne
  • Primarina
  • Pikipek
  • Trumbeak
  • Toucannon
  • Grubbin
  • Charjabug
  • Vikavolt
  • Cutiefly
  • Ribombee
  • Dewpider
  • Araquanid
  • Comfey
  • Minior
  • Jangmo-o
  • Hakamo-o
  • Kommo-o
  • Cramorant
  • Milcery
  • Alcremie
  • Morpeko
  • Duraludon
  • Wyrdeer
  • Kleavor
  • Ursaluna
  • Basculegion
  • Sneasler
  • Overqwil
  • Enamorus

Chiaramente la lista qui sopra è da prendere con le pinze in quanto è impossibile al momento verificarne la veridicità.

Vi ricordiamo che il Tesoro dell'Area Zero è acquistabile al prezzo di 34,99 euro sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch. La prima parte sarà disponibile nell'autunno 2023, mentre la seconda arriverà durante l'inverno. Ecco tutte le novità annunciate ieri durante il Pokémon Presents da The Pokémon Company.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto: l'elenco dei Pokémon dei DLC forse è stato svelato da un leak