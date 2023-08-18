Starfield, svelati tutti gli Obiettivi

Starfield sta arrivando. Mancano ormai circa due settimane all'arrivo della versione in accesso anticipato per chi ha prenotato alcune edizioni del gioco e la febbre è palpabile. Inoltre ormai i codici per le recensioni dovrebbero essere stati spediti, tanto che non mancano diverse testimonianze online e stanno iniziando ad apparire le prime informazioni trafugate, come l'elenco degli obiettivi, pubblicato dal solito Tom Henderson.
Fate bene attenzione, perché contiene delle anticipazioni sul gioco. Leggetelo quindi a vostro rischio e pericolo.
L'elenco degli obiettivi
- A Legacy Forged - Completa "A Legacy Forged"
- All That Money Can Buy - Completa "All That Money Can Buy"
- Entangled - Completa "Entangled"
- Executive Level - Completa "Executive Level"
- Further Into the Unknown - Completa "Further Into the Unknown"
- Guilty Parties - Completa "Guilty Parties"
- High Price to Pay - Completa "High Price to Pay"
- In Their Footsteps - Completa "In Their Footsteps"
- Into the Unknown - Completa "Into the Unknown"
- Legacy's End - Completa "Legacy's End"
- One Giant Leap - Completa "One Giant Leap"
- Surgical Strike - Completa "Surgical Strike"
- The Best There Is - Completa "The Best There Is"
- The Devils You Now - Completa "The Devils You Know"
- The Hammer Falls - Completa "The Hammer Falls"
- Unearthed - Completa "Unearthed"
- Dust Off - Raggiungi il livello 5
- Traveler - Raggiungi il livello 10
- Elite - Raggiungi il livello 25
- Space Opera - Raggiungi il livello 50
- Reach for the Stars - Raggiungi il livello 100
- Back to the Grind - Unisciti alle Ryujin Industries
- Deputized - Unisciti ai Freestar Rangers
- One Small Step - Unisciti a Constellation
- Rook Meets King - Unisciti alla Crimson Fleet
- Supra et Ultra - Unisciti alla UC Vanguard
- For All, Into the Starfield - Vai nello spazio per la prima volta
- Home Sweet Home - Costruisci un avamposto
- Shipping Magnate - Collega 5 avamposti con i Cargo Link
- I Use Them For Smuggling - Contrabbanda con successo
- Chief Engineer - Modifica una nave
- Fleet Commander -Colleziona 10 navi
- Another Bug Hunt - Elimina 300 creature
- Boots on the Ground - Atterra su 100 pianeti
- The Stars My Destination - Visita tutti i sistemi stellari
- Stellar Cartography - Visita 20 sistemi stellari
- Cyber Jockey - Manometti 50 serrature digitali
- Dark Matter - Elimina 300 nemici umani
- Fixer - Completa 30 attività
- Privateer - Completa 30 missioni Terminal o Varie
- Industrialist - Produci 500 risorse totali con gli avamposti
- Jacked In - Accedi a 50 computer
- Life Begate Life - Raccogli 500 risorse organiche
- Replicator - Crea 100 oggetti
- Rock Collection - Raccogli 500 risorse inorganiche
- Soldier of Fortune - Modifica 50 armi
- Thirst for Knowledge - Leggi 20 riviste delle abilità
- War of Angels - Raccogli 20 Quantum Essence
- The Family You Choose - Recluta 10 compagni diversi
- Starcrossed - Raggiungi il livello massimo nella relazione con un compagno