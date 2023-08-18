0

Starfield, svelati tutti gli Obiettivi

La febbre di Starfield sta salendo e online sono apparsi tutti gli Obiettivi sbloccabili del gioco, che contengono delle piccole anticipazioni.

18/08/2023

Starfield sta arrivando. Mancano ormai circa due settimane all'arrivo della versione in accesso anticipato per chi ha prenotato alcune edizioni del gioco e la febbre è palpabile. Inoltre ormai i codici per le recensioni dovrebbero essere stati spediti, tanto che non mancano diverse testimonianze online e stanno iniziando ad apparire le prime informazioni trafugate, come l'elenco degli obiettivi, pubblicato dal solito Tom Henderson.

Fate bene attenzione, perché contiene delle anticipazioni sul gioco. Leggetelo quindi a vostro rischio e pericolo.

L'elenco degli obiettivi

Starfield ci farà girare in lungo e in largo per la galassia

  • A Legacy Forged - Completa "A Legacy Forged"
  • All That Money Can Buy - Completa "All That Money Can Buy"
  • Entangled - Completa "Entangled"
  • Executive Level - Completa "Executive Level"
  • Further Into the Unknown - Completa "Further Into the Unknown"
  • Guilty Parties - Completa "Guilty Parties"
  • High Price to Pay - Completa "High Price to Pay"
  • In Their Footsteps - Completa "In Their Footsteps"
  • Into the Unknown - Completa "Into the Unknown"
  • Legacy's End - Completa "Legacy's End"
  • One Giant Leap - Completa "One Giant Leap"
  • Surgical Strike - Completa "Surgical Strike"
  • The Best There Is - Completa "The Best There Is"
  • The Devils You Now - Completa "The Devils You Know"
  • The Hammer Falls - Completa "The Hammer Falls"
  • Unearthed - Completa "Unearthed"
  • Dust Off - Raggiungi il livello 5
  • Traveler - Raggiungi il livello 10
  • Elite - Raggiungi il livello 25
  • Space Opera - Raggiungi il livello 50
  • Reach for the Stars - Raggiungi il livello 100
  • Back to the Grind - Unisciti alle Ryujin Industries
  • Deputized - Unisciti ai Freestar Rangers
  • One Small Step - Unisciti a Constellation
  • Rook Meets King - Unisciti alla Crimson Fleet
  • Supra et Ultra - Unisciti alla UC Vanguard
  • For All, Into the Starfield - Vai nello spazio per la prima volta
  • Home Sweet Home - Costruisci un avamposto
  • Shipping Magnate - Collega 5 avamposti con i Cargo Link
  • I Use Them For Smuggling - Contrabbanda con successo
  • Chief Engineer - Modifica una nave
  • Fleet Commander -Colleziona 10 navi
  • Another Bug Hunt - Elimina 300 creature
  • Boots on the Ground - Atterra su 100 pianeti
  • The Stars My Destination - Visita tutti i sistemi stellari
  • Stellar Cartography - Visita 20 sistemi stellari
  • Cyber Jockey - Manometti 50 serrature digitali
  • Dark Matter - Elimina 300 nemici umani
  • Fixer - Completa 30 attività
  • Privateer - Completa 30 missioni Terminal o Varie
  • Industrialist - Produci 500 risorse totali con gli avamposti
  • Jacked In - Accedi a 50 computer
  • Life Begate Life - Raccogli 500 risorse organiche
  • Replicator - Crea 100 oggetti
  • Rock Collection - Raccogli 500 risorse inorganiche
  • Soldier of Fortune - Modifica 50 armi
  • Thirst for Knowledge - Leggi 20 riviste delle abilità
  • War of Angels - Raccogli 20 Quantum Essence
  • The Family You Choose - Recluta 10 compagni diversi
  • Starcrossed - Raggiungi il livello massimo nella relazione con un compagno

