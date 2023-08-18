Starfield, svelati tutti gli Obiettivi

Starfield sta arrivando. Mancano ormai circa due settimane all'arrivo della versione in accesso anticipato per chi ha prenotato alcune edizioni del gioco e la febbre è palpabile. Inoltre ormai i codici per le recensioni dovrebbero essere stati spediti, tanto che non mancano diverse testimonianze online e stanno iniziando ad apparire le prime informazioni trafugate, come l'elenco degli obiettivi, pubblicato dal solito Tom Henderson.

Fate bene attenzione, perché contiene delle anticipazioni sul gioco. Leggetelo quindi a vostro rischio e pericolo.