GTA 5 è il gioco più venduto su PlayStation Store a gennaio 2020

GTA 5 è il gioco più venduto su PlayStation Store per il mese di gennaio 2020: uno straordinario riconoscimento, l'ennesimo, per il titolo targato Rockstar Games.
Capace di vendere 120 milioni di copie, Grand Theft Auto V ha preso la testa di una classifica che vede in seconda posizione Call of Duty: Modern Warfare e al terzo posto Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
Al quarto posto troviamo un altro titolo fortemente rilanciato, in questo caso dall'omonima serie Netflix, ovverosia The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, mentre chiude la top 5 lo sparatutto su licenza Star Wars: Battlefront II.
Per quanto riguarda invece la classifica dedicata ai giochi per PlayStation VR, in prima posizione troviamo il divertente e originale Beat Saber, seguito da SUPERHOT VR e da Job Simulator.
Abbiamo infine la classifica delle produzioni free-to-play, dominata naturalmente da Fortnite ma con un'interessante sorpresa in seconda posizione, ovverosia Darwin Project.
PlayStation Store - classifica di gennaio 2020
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Madden NFL 20
- Minecraft
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
PlayStation Store - classifica PS VR di gennaio 2020
- Beat Saber
- SUPERHOT VR
- Job Simulator
- Arizona Sunshine
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- DOOM VFR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Vacation Simulator
- Drunkn Bar Fight
PlayStation Store - classifica free-to-play di gennaio 2020
- Fortnite
- Darwin Project
- Cuisine Royale
- Apex Legends
- Brawlhalla
- Dauntless
- WARFRAME
- Paladins
- DC Universe Online
- H1Z1: Battle Royale