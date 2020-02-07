GTA 5 è il gioco più venduto su PlayStation Store a gennaio 2020 0

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   07/02/2020

GTA 5 è il gioco più venduto su PlayStation Store per il mese di gennaio 2020: uno straordinario riconoscimento, l'ennesimo, per il titolo targato Rockstar Games.

Capace di vendere 120 milioni di copie, Grand Theft Auto V ha preso la testa di una classifica che vede in seconda posizione Call of Duty: Modern Warfare e al terzo posto Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Al quarto posto troviamo un altro titolo fortemente rilanciato, in questo caso dall'omonima serie Netflix, ovverosia The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, mentre chiude la top 5 lo sparatutto su licenza Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Per quanto riguarda invece la classifica dedicata ai giochi per PlayStation VR, in prima posizione troviamo il divertente e originale Beat Saber, seguito da SUPERHOT VR e da Job Simulator.

Abbiamo infine la classifica delle produzioni free-to-play, dominata naturalmente da Fortnite ma con un'interessante sorpresa in seconda posizione, ovverosia Darwin Project.

PlayStation Store - classifica di gennaio 2020

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
  4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  5. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  6. Madden NFL 20
  7. Minecraft
  8. EA SPORTS UFC 3
  9. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  10. PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION

PlayStation Store - classifica PS VR di gennaio 2020

  1. Beat Saber
  2. SUPERHOT VR
  3. Job Simulator
  4. Arizona Sunshine
  5. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory
  7. DOOM VFR
  8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  9. Vacation Simulator
  10. Drunkn Bar Fight

PlayStation Store - classifica free-to-play di gennaio 2020

  1. Fortnite
  2. Darwin Project
  3. Cuisine Royale
  4. Apex Legends
  5. Brawlhalla
  6. Dauntless
  7. WARFRAME
  8. Paladins
  9. DC Universe Online
  10. H1Z1: Battle Royale

