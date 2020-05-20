PS5 sta frenando molti dall'acquistare la PS4 Pro a tema The Last of Us 2

PS5 sta frenando molti dall'acquistare l'edizione limitata di PS4 Pro a tema The Last of Us 2. Sostanzialmente la scelta è tra una vecchia console, pur dall'affascinante design, e la nuova, di cui però non si sa ancora nulla in termini di design e giochi.

Il bundle tra The Last of Us 2 e PS4 Pro è stato annunciato ieri da Sony. Trattandosi di una delle ultime grandi esclusive della console, la tentazione di prenderla è davvero grande.

Il problema per i nuovi utenti è però quello di ritrovarsi tra le mani una macchina vecchia, venduta a prezzo pieno. Considerando che PS5 dovrebbe garantire la retrocompatibilità con la maggior parte dei giochi di PS4, non vale nemmeno la leva psicologica del potersi giocare i molti capolavori usciti negli ultimi anni per PS4. Ci troviamo di fronte a un bel dilemma. Fosse uscito l'anno scorso i dubbi sarebbero stati di meno, ma con l'uscita a giugno è giusto pensarci un bel po ' su.

Per il resto vi ricordiamo che la data di presentazione di PS5 non è ancora certa, ma che la sua line up potrebbe essere eccezionale, almeno a quanto ne dice Sony stessa.

someone tell me in no uncertain terms not to pre order the last of us ps4 pro — 𝐄𝐦 (@GAYMYKA) May 19, 2020

I want the last of us part 2 PS4 pro console but the PS5 is just around the corner 😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/veSoFdrCgs — ThatGuy310 (@ThatGuy31011) May 19, 2020

As much as I'd love to get The Last of Us 2 PS4 Pro, I won't be getting one. With the PS5 on the horizon, and personal budget restraints, it's a smarter decision for me to save money for the PS5 instead. I have preordered a DualShock 4 controller though😊 — Jamiex66 (@Jamiex66) May 19, 2020

I need someone to convince me not to buy the new Last of Us PS4 Pro... because I've been staring at it all morning. 🙃 — Raelle Collar (@CollarRaelle) May 19, 2020

Can we also get a PS5 The Last Of Us edition in the future? I would love that even more because I already own a PS4 Pro. — Jimmy Jay (@JimmyMusicJay) May 19, 2020