PS5 sta frenando molti dall'acquistare la PS4 Pro a tema The Last of Us 2 2

A quanto pare il freno maggiore per la prenotazione della PS4 Pro a tema The Last of Us 2 è PS5: vecchia console dal design affascinante o console next-gen?

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   20/05/2020

PS5 sta frenando molti dall'acquistare l'edizione limitata di PS4 Pro a tema The Last of Us 2. Sostanzialmente la scelta è tra una vecchia console, pur dall'affascinante design, e la nuova, di cui però non si sa ancora nulla in termini di design e giochi.

Il bundle tra The Last of Us 2 e PS4 Pro è stato annunciato ieri da Sony. Trattandosi di una delle ultime grandi esclusive della console, la tentazione di prenderla è davvero grande.

Il problema per i nuovi utenti è però quello di ritrovarsi tra le mani una macchina vecchia, venduta a prezzo pieno. Considerando che PS5 dovrebbe garantire la retrocompatibilità con la maggior parte dei giochi di PS4, non vale nemmeno la leva psicologica del potersi giocare i molti capolavori usciti negli ultimi anni per PS4. Ci troviamo di fronte a un bel dilemma. Fosse uscito l'anno scorso i dubbi sarebbero stati di meno, ma con l'uscita a giugno è giusto pensarci un bel po ' su.

Per il resto vi ricordiamo che la data di presentazione di PS5 non è ancora certa, ma che la sua line up potrebbe essere eccezionale, almeno a quanto ne dice Sony stessa.

