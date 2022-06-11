Future Games Show 2022: video con tutti i giochi e gli annunci

Ecco la replica del Future Games Show 2022, con tutti gli annunci e i giochi presentati durante lo showcase.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   11/06/2022
Da pochi minuti si è concluso il Future Games Show 2022 evento anche quest'anno particolarmente ricco di reveal e trailer di giochi inediti e non. Vi siete persi lo showcase? Niente paura, nel player qui sopra trovate la replica integrale dell'evento.

Di seguito invece trovate tutti gli annunci più importanti fatti questa sera, da Outpost a ILL, passando per The Entropy Center e Phonopolis.

Che ne pensate degli annunci dei Future Games Show? C'è qualche gioco che vi ha colpito in particolare? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.

Inoltre, ecco il recap con tutti gli annunci più importanti del Guerrilla Collective 2022 e tutti i giochi presentati durante lo show di apertura del Summer Game Fest 2022 di giovedì.

