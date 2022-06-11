Future Games Show 2022: video con tutti i giochi e gli annunci

Da pochi minuti si è concluso il Future Games Show 2022 evento anche quest'anno particolarmente ricco di reveal e trailer di giochi inediti e non. Vi siete persi lo showcase? Niente paura, nel player qui sopra trovate la replica integrale dell'evento.
Di seguito invece trovate tutti gli annunci più importanti fatti questa sera, da Outpost a ILL, passando per The Entropy Center e Phonopolis.
- Outpost annunciato per PC con un trailer al Future Games Show 2022
- Luto, trailer di gameplay dal Future Game Show 2022
- Turbo Golf Racing: data di uscita in Early Access, anche su Xbox Game Pass, beta disponibile ora
- American Arcadia: nuovo trailer dal Future Game Show 2022
- Alaskan Truck Simulator annunciato nel corso del Future Games Show 2022
- The Entropy Centre annunciato con trailer per PC, PS5, PS4 e Xbox
- Bramble: The Mountain King: nuovo trailer dal Future Game Show 2022
- Brewmaster: trailer del simulatore di birrificio, con demo su Steam disponibile ora
- Lost in Play: trailer e data di uscita per PC e Nintendo Switch dal Future Games Show
- Enemy of the State annunciato in video al Future Games Show 2022
- The Last Faith mostrato con un nuovo trailer
- Bright Memory: Infinite, annunciate le versioni PS5, Xbox Series X|S e Switch al Future Games Show
- Do Not Open, trailer d'annncio per l'horror VR su PC, PS5 e PS4
- Tinykin: trailer e data di uscita dal Future Game Show 2022
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise: trailer annuncia il lancio su Steam
- Serial Cleaners: trailer e data di uscita al Future Games Show 2022
- AirportSim annunciato per PC e Xbox Series X|S con un trailer al Future Games Show
- Phonopolis: ecco il primo gameplay trailer della nuova avventura di Amanita Design
- F1 Manager 22: data di uscita e trailer su PC, PlayStation e Xbox
- Arctic Awakening, trailer di gameplay dal Future Games Show 2022
- Palworld, nuovo trailer del gameplay per il gioco in stile Pokémon
- ILL: nuovo gameplay trailer del survival horror di Team Cloud dal Future Games Show
Che ne pensate degli annunci dei Future Games Show? C'è qualche gioco che vi ha colpito in particolare?
